Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires New Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after buying an additional 455,179 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.5 %

HashiCorp stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $36.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCP shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $826,510.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,804,780 shares in the company, valued at $41,546,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,427 shares of company stock worth $6,728,242. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

