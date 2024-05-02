Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 2.0 %

BGI opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.