StockNews.com Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ENV has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Envestnet from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,867.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,015,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,885,000 after purchasing an additional 687,202 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20,229.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,762,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,603,000 after purchasing an additional 438,994 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after purchasing an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

