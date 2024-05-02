Calix (NYSE:CALX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE CALX opened at $27.88 on Thursday. Calix has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 2.19%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

