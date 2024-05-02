BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Stake Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 290.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,760,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

