BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Stake Lifted by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 290.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,760,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.