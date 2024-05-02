Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 196,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,076,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

