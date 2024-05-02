653 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,395,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,474 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 331,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,190,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,242,000 after acquiring an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 470,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,234,000 after buying an additional 104,350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOH opened at $338.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.10.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.55.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

