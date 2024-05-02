Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,646 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHQ opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

