Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Shares in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned 0.05% of Silk Road Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SILK opened at $20.16 on Thursday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Silk Road Medical

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,269.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.