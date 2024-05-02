Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases Shares of 3,485 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.