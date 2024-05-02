Bradda Head Lithium (LON:BHL) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). 61,804 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 700,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Bradda Head Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.86 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.79.

Bradda Head Lithium Company Profile

Bradda Head Lithium Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of lithium mining projects in the United States. It holds 100% interests in Basin East located in central western Arizona, which covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers (km2); Basin West consists of 130 placer mining and 141 lode claims that cover an area of approximately 11 km2 situated in central western Arizona; and Wikieup project covering an area of approximately 23.9 km2 located in the Mohave County, Arizona.

