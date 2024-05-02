Brokerages Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Target Price at $147.00

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.72.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of EA opened at $128.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,967.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,729,531 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $75,124,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 585,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

