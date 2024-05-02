Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Get Our Latest Report on Visteon
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Visteon Price Performance
Visteon stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visteon Company Profile
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visteon
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.