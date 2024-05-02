Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Visteon from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 105.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.90. Visteon has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 12.60%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

