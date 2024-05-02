Brokerages Set Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) PT at C$19.58

Shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MHC.UN shares. National Bankshares set a C$19.75 price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$19.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 target price on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Louis Marie Forbes acquired 2,000 shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,700.00. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MHC.UN opened at C$21.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$296.94 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.63. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$19.76 and a 12 month high of C$23.40.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

