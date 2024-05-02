Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

