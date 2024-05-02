State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.44 Million Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Hecla Mining worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 139.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,385,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,057,000 after purchasing an additional 208,740 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 30,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HL shares. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -13.33%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

