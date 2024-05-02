Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.43 and a 12-month high of C$44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.33. The stock has a market cap of C$9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

