Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 332.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 368,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 283,262 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,610,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $73,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

