Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.73.

Capital Power Price Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$35.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.30. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$33.90 and a 12 month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

