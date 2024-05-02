National Bankshares Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$60.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.70.

Definity Financial stock opened at C$46.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.30. Definity Financial has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$47.50.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of C$1 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.7913715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

