goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$210.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on goeasy from C$195.00 to C$201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.44.

Get goeasy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Stock Performance

TSE:GSY opened at C$178.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.65. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$166.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$152.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. Research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. 22.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.