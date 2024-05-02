goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$183.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. Cormark boosted their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$196.44.

goeasy stock opened at C$178.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$166.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$152.02. The company has a current ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Company insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

