TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$30.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.56% from the company’s current price.

Dream Unlimited Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:DRM opened at C$18.23 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of C$16.53 and a 12 month high of C$25.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$738.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of C$107.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0897868 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 19,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.78, for a total transaction of C$405,791.84. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

