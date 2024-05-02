ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:ARR)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2024

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.