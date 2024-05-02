ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2026 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s current full-year earnings is $3.75 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s FY2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $141.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.68% and a negative net margin of 3.83%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.48. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 454.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 11.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.99%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.