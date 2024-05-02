Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

Shares of USAT opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. Cantaloupe has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $417.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

