Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a PE ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

