Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

