Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Siebert Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
About Siebert Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siebert Financial
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.