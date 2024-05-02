CC Japan Income & Growth Trust (LON:CCJI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $197.16

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.16 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.35). CC Japan Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 189.50 ($2.38), with a volume of 305,082 shares changing hands.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.33 million and a PE ratio of 2,105.56.

Get CC Japan Income & Growth Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CC Japan Income & Growth Trust

In related news, insider June Aitken acquired 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,944.76). In other CC Japan Income & Growth Trust news, insider John Charlton Jones bought 10,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £20,333.82 ($25,541.79). Also, insider June Aitken bought 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,944.76). Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Japan Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.