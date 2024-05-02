GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.41

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and traded as low as $27.97. GENMAB A/S/S shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 876,230 shares traded.

GENMAB A/S/S Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

