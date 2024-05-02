Charles R. Schwab Sells 59,906 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 59,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $4,479,770.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,038,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,474,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $64.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

