Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $249,000 in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 21,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 550.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 74,237 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $417,000. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFBK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 2.8 %

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.68. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.93 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 14.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.