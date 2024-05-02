Rodolfo O. Ploder Sells 14,097 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equifax Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $220.67 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

