Choreo LLC Boosts Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Choreo LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Lowery Thomas LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $207.85 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $120.93 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.