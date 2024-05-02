Choreo LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 163.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

PRU opened at $112.30 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $104.16.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

