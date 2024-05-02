Choreo LLC Has $819,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 458.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Clorox Stock Down 5.6 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 761.92%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

