Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.81.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

