Choreo LLC Buys 414 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Choreo LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 80,203 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $37.39 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

