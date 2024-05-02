Choreo LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

SUSA opened at $103.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.44. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

