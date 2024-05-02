Choreo LLC Has $920,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Choreo LLC lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,842,192,000 after purchasing an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,339,505,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,676,000 after buying an additional 104,424 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,485,000 after buying an additional 159,512 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $426.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $433.43. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.81 and its 200-day moving average is $372.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

