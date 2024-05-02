Choreo LLC Invests $925,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 308,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.77.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

