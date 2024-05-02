Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,035,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,906,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,051,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

