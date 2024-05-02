Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mufg Bank LTD. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,450,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000,000 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,810,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,976 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,684,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

