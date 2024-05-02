Mather Group LLC. Acquires 531 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 401,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $303.36 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.