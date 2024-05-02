1,679 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 273,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,639 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,967,627.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,816,646.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $125.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day moving average of $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

