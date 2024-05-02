Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $369.90 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.23 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $349.00 per share, for a total transaction of $349,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,980,817. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kociancic bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $349.00 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,817. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

