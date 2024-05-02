Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,764,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,887 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,584,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,971,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9,100.7% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 722,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,133,000 after buying an additional 714,494 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 181.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

