Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $48.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Comcast traded as low as $37.84 and last traded at $38.20. 3,353,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 20,666,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.85.

CMCSA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 258.0% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

