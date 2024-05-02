Signaturefd LLC Sells 235 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ascendis Pharma A/S

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.