Comparing Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) & Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) and Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Glatfelter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Clearwater Paper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Glatfelter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Clearwater Paper has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glatfelter has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Paper 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glatfelter 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clearwater Paper and Glatfelter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Clearwater Paper presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.58%. Given Clearwater Paper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clearwater Paper is more favorable than Glatfelter.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Glatfelter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Paper 4.92% 17.63% 6.66% Glatfelter -5.71% -14.04% -2.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Paper and Glatfelter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Paper $2.05 billion 0.36 $107.80 million $5.98 7.44 Glatfelter $1.39 billion 0.05 -$79.05 million ($1.75) -0.85

Clearwater Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Glatfelter. Glatfelter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Paper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Clearwater Paper beats Glatfelter on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting. It sells its products to carton converters, folding carton converters, merchants, and commercial printers. The Consumer Products segment provides a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home tissues. This segment sells its products to retailers, including grocery, club, mass merchants, and discount stores. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications. The Airlaid Materials segment supplies absorbent cellulose-based airlaid nonwoven materials that are used to manufacture consumer products, such as feminine hygiene and other hygiene products, specialty wipes, tabletop, adult incontinence, home care, food pads, and other consumer and industrial products. The Spunlace segment manufactures spunlace nonwovens for cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene, and medical applications. The company was formerly known as P. H. Glatfelter Company. Glatfelter Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

