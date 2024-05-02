Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Kidoz Stock Up 23.1 %

The company has a market cap of $42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

About Kidoz

(Get Free Report)

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.