Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) rose 23.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 7,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The company has a market cap of $42.03 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
About Kidoz
Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.
